COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 5 in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded five daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

The country has recorded five new cases of and 259 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.

Kazakhstan’s total number of those affected by the COVID-19-like pneumonia has reached 48,318. 37,730 recovered from it. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 584 in the country.