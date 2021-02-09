EN
    10:10, 09 February 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 5 in Kazakhstan over past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded five daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

    The country has recorded five new cases of and 259 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.

    Kazakhstan’s total number of those affected by the COVID-19-like pneumonia has reached 48,318. 37,730 recovered from it. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 584 in the country.


