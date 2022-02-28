COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 5 people in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the website Coronavirus2020.kz.

The country has also seen four people die of and 25 recover from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload has totaled 88,119. The death toll stands at 5,341. So far, the country has reported 81,688 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

Notably, the country has logged 263 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 833 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



