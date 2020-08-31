EN
    11:15, 31 August 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 56 more, kills 6 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 56 have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    Over the past day, 26 recoveries and 6 deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia have been reported in Kazakhstan.

    COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected 25,714, killing 290 since August 1, while a total of 5,575 are said to have beaten it.


