COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 56 more, kills 6 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 56 have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

Over the past day, 26 recoveries and 6 deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia have been reported in Kazakhstan.

COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected 25,714, killing 290 since August 1, while a total of 5,575 are said to have beaten it.