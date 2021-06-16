EN
    09:55, 16 June 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 60 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 60 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Over the past day, 25 people have recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia nationwide.

    COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 56,276 in the country. The death toll stands at 962. Those recovered from the disease number 51,730.

    Notably, the country has reported 1,068 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.


