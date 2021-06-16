COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 60 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 60 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Over the past day, 25 people have recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia nationwide.

COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 56,276 in the country. The death toll stands at 962. Those recovered from the disease number 51,730.

Notably, the country has reported 1,068 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.