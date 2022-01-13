COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 61 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 61 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The country has also seen 101 people recover from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 84,474. Those killed by the disease number 5,229. So far, the country has reported 77,471 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 9,122 cases of and 792 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.