COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 67 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 67 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The country has also reported two COVID-19-like pneumonia deaths and 39 recoveries over the past day.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 56,479. The death toll stands at 969. COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases stand at 51,842.

Notably, the country has reported 1,148 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.