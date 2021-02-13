COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 76 more in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 76 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

3 more deaths and 291 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have been reported as well.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 48,598 cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia. 38,814 recovered and 595 died from the disease in the country.

Notably, the country has added 920 fresh COVID-19 cases over the past day.