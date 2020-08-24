EN
    10:35, 24 August 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 84, killing 2 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 84 have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    Over the past day, 823 recoveries and 2 deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia have been reported in Kazakhstan.

    COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected a total of 22,744 people and killed 258 countrywide since August 1 as well as 4,519 people are said to have beaten COVID-19-like pneumonia.


