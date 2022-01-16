COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 85 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 85 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The country has also seen two people die of and 111 recover from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 84,690. Those killed by the disease number 5,235. So far, the country has reported 77,803 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 13,523 cases of and 1,627 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.