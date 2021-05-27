EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:30, 27 May 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19-like pneumonia cases up by 107 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 107 people have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Over the past day, 97 people have recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia throughout the country.

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia cases stand at 54,944. 893 have so far died of and 51,020 have recovered from the disease nationwide.

    Notably, the country has reported 1,849 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!