COVID-19-like pneumonia cases up by 107 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 107 people have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Over the past day, 97 people have recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia throughout the country.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia cases stand at 54,944. 893 have so far died of and 51,020 have recovered from the disease nationwide.

Notably, the country has reported 1,849 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.