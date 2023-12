NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 6 more people died from COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

As of Juky 6 Kazakhstan recorded 26 new pneumonia cases, 6 deaths and 44 recoveries.

Since August 1 Kazakhstan confirmed 57,490 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 1.016 deaths and 52,725 recoveries at large.