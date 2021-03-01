COVID-19-like pneumonia: Kazakhstan adds 10 cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 10 fresh daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been registered in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

The country has recorded 10 cases related to COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past 24 hours. 214 recoveries and three deaths from the disease have been reported as well over the past day.

Kazakhstan’s total number of people affected by the COVID-19-like pneumonia now stands at 49,294. Those defeated the disease number 42,307. The nationwide COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll has risen to 625.