    10:10, 05 March 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19-like pneumonia: Kazakhstan adds 44 daily cases, 224 recoveries

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 44 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Over the past day, 224 people have recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia throughout the country.

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia tally has risen to 49,462. The death toll stands at 635. 43,181 people made full recovery from the disease.

    Notably, the country has added 857 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.


