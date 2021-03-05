COVID-19-like pneumonia: Kazakhstan adds 44 daily cases, 224 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 44 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Over the past day, 224 people have recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia throughout the country.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia tally has risen to 49,462. The death toll stands at 635. 43,181 people made full recovery from the disease.

Notably, the country has added 857 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.