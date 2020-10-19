EN
    09:55, 19 October 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-19-like pneumonia: Kazakhstan reports 51 daily cases, 1 fatality

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 51 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    Over the past day, 16 people have beaten COVID-19-like pneumonia, and 1 fatality from the disease has been reported.

    Since August 1, the disease has affected a total of 35,965, killing 382, and 28,223 have defeated it countrywide.


