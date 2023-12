NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of July 15 Kazakhstan recorded 146 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 12 victims and 68 recoveries, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Since August 1 Kazakhstan has confirmed 58,481 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 53,320 recoveries. The death toll hit 1,072.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 5,658 coronavirus cases more.