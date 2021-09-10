COVID-19-like pneumonia kills 19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 275 more cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Countrywide, 19 COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 133 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases in the country has reached 72,223. The death toll stands at 4,630. Those made full recoveries from the disease number 59,547.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 4,024 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection. 6,169 people have beaten the COVID-19 virus in the country over the past day.