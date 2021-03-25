COVID-19-like pneumonia kills 2 in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 6 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs in the country, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

2 more deaths and 153 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been reported in Kazakhstan over the past day.

Since August 1, 2020, Kazakhstan has reported a total of 50,152 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. 46,864 recovered and 669 died from the disease nationwide.

Notably, the country has reported 1,105 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past day.