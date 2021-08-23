COVID-19-like pneumonia kills 24 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 27 more cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Countrywide, 24 COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and nine recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases in the country has reached 67,832. The death toll stands at 4,240. Those made full recoveries from the disease number 57,710.

Notably, 6,314 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours. 5,097 Kazakhstanis have defeated the virus over the past day.

Kazakhstan remains in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.