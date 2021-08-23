EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:15, 23 August 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19-like pneumonia kills 24 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 27 more cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Countrywide, 24 COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and nine recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

    The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases in the country has reached 67,832. The death toll stands at 4,240. Those made full recoveries from the disease number 57,710.

    Notably, 6,314 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours. 5,097 Kazakhstanis have defeated the virus over the past day.

    Kazakhstan remains in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!