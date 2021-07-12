COVID-19-like pneumonia kills 3 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 40 more cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Countrywide, three COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 50 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases in the country has totaled 57,900. Those succumbed to the disease number 1,032. 52,973 have so far made full recoveries from it.