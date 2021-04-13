COVID-19-like pneumonia kills 4 in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 10 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

Over the past day, Kazakhstan has also registered four deaths and 101 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia.

The country’s total number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases stands at 51,409. Nationwide, 50,203 recovered and 731 died from the disease.