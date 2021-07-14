COVID-19-like pneumonia kills 6 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 167 more cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-relatedsigns have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Countrywide, six COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 76 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases in the country has reached 58,086. The death toll stands at 1,044. Those made full recoveries from the disease number 53,095.