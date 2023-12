NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM COVID-19-like pneumonia claimed six more lives in Kazakhstan as of December 1, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Kazakhstan recorded 14 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 6 deaths and 28 recoveries as of December 1.

Since last March 13 Kazakhstan reported 82,748 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 5,161 deaths and 74,172 recoveries.