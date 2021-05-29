COVID-19-like pneumonia kills 7 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 96 fresh cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the signs related to COVID-19 over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Over the past day, the country has also reported seven COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 90 recoveries.

Nationwide, 55,120 have so far been affected by COVID-19-like pneumonia. 902 have so far succumbed to the disease in the country. The number of people recovered from it stands at 51,186.