EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:38, 29 May 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19-like pneumonia kills 7 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 96 fresh cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the signs related to COVID-19 over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Over the past day, the country has also reported seven COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 90 recoveries.

    Nationwide, 55,120 have so far been affected by COVID-19-like pneumonia. 902 have so far succumbed to the disease in the country. The number of people recovered from it stands at 51,186.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!