    09:55, 14 June 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19-like pneumonia kills 8 more in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 11 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Countrywide, eight COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 24 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

    Kazakhstan’s number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases stands at 56,213. Those succumbed to the disease number 959 in the country. 51,687 have so far made full recoveries from it.

    Notably, the country has reported 967 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.



