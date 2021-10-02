COVID-19-like pneumonia kills 9 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 180 more cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Countrywide, nine COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 290 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases in the country has reached 76,040. The death toll stands at 4,844. Those made full recoveries from the disease number 62,967.

Notably, the country has reported 2,058 cases of and 2,637 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.