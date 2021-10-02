EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:15, 02 October 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19-like pneumonia kills 9 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 180 more cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Countrywide, nine COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 290 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

    The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases in the country has reached 76,040. The death toll stands at 4,844. Those made full recoveries from the disease number 62,967.

    Notably, the country has reported 2,058 cases of and 2,637 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!