COVID-19: Mangistau rgn moves to ‘green zone’, Shymkent to ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Shymkent city has moved to the «yellow zone» and Mangistau region to the «green zone» on the map of the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions are put in the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map.

Shymkent city, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Kyzylorda regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

Zhambyl, Mangistau, Turkestan, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the «green zone» for COVID-19.