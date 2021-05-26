EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:30, 26 May 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Mangistau rgn, Shymkent move to ‘green zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mangistau region and Shymkent city have moved to the «green zone» on the map of the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Akmola, Karaganda, Akmola, and Atyrau regions are put in the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map.

    Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostsnay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

    Shymkent city, Mangistau, Turkestan, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions are placed in the «green zone» for COVID-19.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!