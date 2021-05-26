COVID-19: Mangistau rgn, Shymkent move to ‘green zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mangistau region and Shymkent city have moved to the «green zone» on the map of the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Akmola, Karaganda, Akmola, and Atyrau regions are put in the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map.

Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostsnay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

Shymkent city, Mangistau, Turkestan, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions are placed in the «green zone» for COVID-19.