COVID-19 mass vaccination site opens at Saryarka mall in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A COVID-19 vaccination sites has been opened at the Saryarka shopping and entertaining mall in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the website of the city’s administration.

According to the city’s health office, the number of people given COVID-19 vaccines at vaccination sites at the nine trade centers in Nur-Sultan has neared 15 thousand.

In total, over 132 people have so far received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccines in the city.

Notably, to expand vaccination rates in the city the number of vaccination sites at medical facilities has been increased 3fold.

COVID-19 vaccination sites operate at Mega Silk Way, Keruen, Khan Shatyr, Abu Dhabi Plaza, Asia Park shopping and entertaining centers, Big Shankhai trade complex, Central Market as well as Alem and Artem trade houses in Nur-Sultan.

Mobile teams have also been deployed in the city.