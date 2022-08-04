EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:13, 04 August 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 morbidity declines in Kyrgyzstan

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan is facing a decline in the incidence of COVID-19, Head of the Epidemiological Unit of the Department of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance and Disease Prevention Dinara Otorbaeva told Kabar News Agency.

    She noted that compared to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus in 2020-2021, the current epidemiological situation is not cause for concern.

    «80-90% of patients carry the disease in a mild form and receive outpatient treatment. No fatal cases have been registered,» Otorbaeva said.

    In addition, the specialist noted that in most cases the disease affects the citizens of active age - from 30 to 60 years old, among children were identified sporadic cases.

    1,039 cases of novel coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past week (July 25-31).



    Photo: en.kabar.kg





    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!