COVID-19: More Kazakhstanis test positive for novel virus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

21 new cases of the novel virus have been registered in Kazakhstan, including 12 in Nur-Sultan city, 5 in Almaty city, 2 in West Kazakhstan region, and 2 in Turkestan region.

In total, 4,530 cases on the coronavirus infection have been reported nationwide, including 865 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1,427 cases in Almaty city, 223 cases in Shymkent city, 101 cases in Akmola region, 172 cases in Aktobe region, 176 cases in Almaty region, 240 cases in Atyrau region, 30 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 169 cases in Zhambyl region, 215 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 175 cases in Karaganda region, 59 cases in Kostanay region, 223 cases in Kyzylorda region, 105 cases in Mangistau region, 152 cases in Pavlodar region, 33 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 165 cases in Turkestan region.

1,470 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection and another 30 people have died in Kazakhstan.