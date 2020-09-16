COVID-19: More people recover in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 431 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection nationwide, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

7 patients have been released from the coronavirus treatment in Nur-Sultan city, 4 patients – in Almaty city, 39 patients – in Akmola region, 3 patients – in Aktobe region, 34 patients – in Atyrau region, 18 patients – in East Kazakhstan region, 297 patients – in Zhambyl region, 3 patients – in West Kazakhstan region, 10 patients – in Karaganda region, 3 patients – in Kostanay region, 8 patients – in Pavlodar region, 5 patients – in Turkestan region.

The number of people who have defeated the virus in Kazakhstan has amounted to 101,267. The number of COVID-19 cases which has been registered since the onset of the pandemic stands at 106,984. The coronavirus infection has claimed lives of 1,671 people in Kazakhstan.