COVID-19: More recoveries registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

65 people have been released from hospitals after recovering from the COVID-19, including 4 in Nur-Sultan city, 55 in Almaty city, 2 in Shymkent city, 3 in Aktobe region, and 1 in Turkestan region.

In total, the number of people who have recovered from the COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has risen to 3,714, including 632 in Nur-Sultan city, 1,092 in Almaty city, 209 in Shymkent city, 96 in Akmola region, 164 in Aktobe region, 150 in Almaty region, 193 in Atyrau region, 28 in East Kazakhstan region, 142 in Zhambyl region, 189 in West Kazakhstan region, 156 in Karaganda region, 50 in Kostanay region, 216 in Kyzylorda region, 70 in Mangistau region, 141 in Pavlodar region, 29 in North Kazakhstan region, and 157 in Turkestan region.

The number of registered cases of the coronavirus infection has amounted to 6,969 in Kazakhstan. The novel virus has already claimed 35 lives in the country.