COVID-19: More recoveries reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

58 people have been released from infectious hospitals after fully recovering from the COVID-19, including 24 in Nur-Sultan city, 8 in Almaty city, 1 in Shymkent, 3 in Karaganda region, 21 in West Kazakhstan region, and 1 in Zhambyl region.

In total, the number of people who have recovered from the COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has grown to 3,835, including 664 in Nur-Sultan city, 1,111 in Almaty city, 211 in Shymkent city, 96 in Akmola region, 164 in Aktobe region, 150 in Almaty region, 203 in Atyrau region, 28 in East Kazakhstan region, 155 in Zhambyl region, 210 in West Kazakhstan region, 170 in Karaganda region, 50 in Kostanay region, 219 in Kyzylorda region, 71 in Mangistau region, 141 in Pavlodar region, 29 in North Kazakhstan region, and 163 in Turkestan region.

The number of registered cases of the coronavirus infection has totaled 7,234 in Kazakhstan. The novel virus has claimed lives of 35 people in the country.