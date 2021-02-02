EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:39, 02 February 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: More vaccination rooms open in N Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 235 people got COVID-19 vaccine in North Kazakhstan on the first day of the mass vaccination started across the country on February 1.

    Two more vaccination rooms opened in North Kazakhstan, the regional healthcare department reports. one of them is located at the clinic #1, the second at the regional phthisiopulmonology centre. There are 19 vaccination rooms in the region, 13 of them in district centres.

    It is planned to vaccinate 1,200 people during the first stage. Chief state sanitary doctor of the region Asset Zhumatayev is one of the first to get vaccine against COVID-19.

    Over the past 24 hours the region confirmed 79 new coronavirus cases bringing the region’s total caseload to 11,0000.


    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!