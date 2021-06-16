EN
    10:10, 16 June 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Most areas in ‘green zone’ in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The majority of the areas in the country are in the «green zone» according to the map of the coronavirus infection spread, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Nur-Sultan city is still the only area in the coronavirus «red zone».

    Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are placed in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

    Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the «green zone».

    Notably, the country has reported 1,068 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.



