    17:45, 06 September 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Most cases in N Kazakhstan detected in Petropavlovsk

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 74 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in North Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    The most cases were reported in the city of Petropavlovsk, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. 65 out of 74 have symptoms.

    842 PCR tests were conducted over the last 24 hours in 4 laboratories of the region.

    22,744 COVID-19 cases were registered in the region since the last year.

    As of September 6, some 227,600 people were given the 1st shot of the vaccine against coronavirus, or 40% of the target population. 202,398 locals completely fulfilled the vaccination.

    Since September 4, the region remains in the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’.


