    17:22, 12 April 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Most of Italy now an 'orange zone', ANSA

    ROME. KAZINFORM Most of Italy is now an 'orange zone' after six regions on Monday were bumped down from being red, the highest level in Italy's tiered system of COVID-19 restrictions, following an improvement in the contagion data.

    Just four regions are high-contagion risk red zones this week - Campania, Puglia, Sardinia and Valle d'Aosta, ANSA reports.

    Restrictions are much looser in medium-high-risk orange zones than in red ones.

    In red zones people need a good reason to be out of the home, such as for work or health reasons or to take some exercise, and shops selling non-essential goods are closed.

    In orange zones, you don't need a specific reason to be outside and all shops can do business.

    Bars and restaurants can only do takeaways or home deliveries in both red and orange zones.

    Furthermore, theatres, cinemas, gyms and swimming pools remain closed all over the country and a nationwide night curfew kicking in at 10pm remains in force.


