    10:00, 17 July 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Most of Kazakhstan's regions in ‘red zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, July 17, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    Almaty and Zhambyl regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions go ‘green’.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 5,658 coronavirus cases more.


