COVID-19: Most regions of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The majority of regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red’ one, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of September 16, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, and Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Turkestan region is in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 3,343 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 851,661 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 775,106 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus across the country.