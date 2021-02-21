EN
    10:17, 21 February 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: N Kazakhstan moves to ‘green zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of February 21 the most of the regions of Kazakhstan remain in the ‘green zone’ for spread of coronavirus infection the countrywide, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission reads.

    The Kazakh capital city as well as Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

    As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 766 more coronavirus-positive cases, including 36 in North Kazakhstan.


