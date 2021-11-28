EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:09, 28 November 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: N Kazakhstan remains in ‘red zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One region of Kazakhstan remains in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    As of November 28, North Kazakhstan regions is in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

    The cities of Shymkent city and Almaty, as well as Aktobe, Atyrau, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions are in the ‘green zone’.

    Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan added 847 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 970,092. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 933,986 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Regions Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!