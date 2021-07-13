EN
    09:14, 13 July 2021

    COVID-19: N Kazakhstan rgn moves into ‘red zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has moved into the «red zone» on the map of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the map, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazkahstan regions are in the «red zone» for COVID-19.

    Almaty, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions are placed in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

    East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions remain in the «green zone».


