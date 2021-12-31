EN
    09:38, 31 December 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: N Kazakhstan rgn moves to ‘green zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has moved to the «green zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Nur-Sultan city is the only area of Kazakhstan in the «yellow zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

    Cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan region, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus «green zone».

    Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 480 cases of and 576 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


