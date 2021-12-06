COVID-19: N Kazakhstan rgn moves to ‘yellow’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region moved to the «yellow» zone on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan city as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

Cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone».

Notably, the country has logged 632 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 791 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.