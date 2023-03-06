COVID-19: new cases down 9.4%, deaths drop 6.6% in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy registered 26,658 new COVID-19 cases in the February 24-March 23 period, a drop of 9.4% on the 29,438 recorded the previous week, the GIMBE independent medical foundation said Monday in its weekly coronavirus monitoring report, ANSA reports.

It said COVID-linked deaths dropped by 6.6% from 244 to 228 in the same period.

It said the number of COVID patients in Italy's hospitals dropped to 3,297 from 3,331, while those in intensive care fell from 137 to 133.