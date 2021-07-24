EN
    10:07, 24 July 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: New cases in Kazakhstan again surpass 6,000 mark

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 6,521 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, registered 1,522 new cases of the coronavirus infection. In Almaty city the number of fresh infections crossed the 1,000 mark and totaled 1,080. Karaganda region added 750 new COVID-19 cases.

    Shymkent city, Atyrau region and West Kazakhstan region logged in 507, 446 and 309 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, respectively.

    255 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mangistau region, 250 – in Aktobe region, 220 – in Almaty region, 211 – in Pavlodar region, 193 – in Akmola region, 170 – in Kyzylorda region, 167 – in Kostanay region, 123 – in North Kazakhstan region, 109 – in Turkestan region, 108 – in Zhambyl region and 101 – in East Kazakhstan region.

    In total, 522,638 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.

