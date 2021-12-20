COVID-19: New cases in Kazakhstan exceed 300

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 379 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, down 61 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Karaganda region registered the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection again - 80. Ranked second is еhe Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 66 fresh daily infections. North Kazakhstan region has the third highest rate with 64 new COVID-19 cases.

51 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavodar region, 38 – in Akmola region, 30 – in Almaty city, 16 – in Kostanay region, 10 – in East Kazakhstan region, 5 – in Atyrau region, 5 – in West Kazakhstan region,4 – in Almaty region, 4 – in Zhambyl region, 3 – in Mangistau region, 1 – in Shymkent city, 1 – in Aktobe region, and 1 – in Kyzylorda region.

Since the start of the global pandemic Kazakhstan has reported a total of 983,294 COVID-19 cases.