EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:24, 05 February 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: New cases in Kazakhstan exceed 5,000

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has reported a total of 5,721 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, down 927 from a day earlier, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city registered the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection – 1,182. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 684 fresh daily infections. Karaganda region has the third highest rate with 623 new COVID-19 cases.

    Pavlodar and Kostanay regions documented 590 and 549 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

    468 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 382 – in Almaty region, 316- in North Kazakhstan region, 233 – in East Kazakhstan region, 231 – in West Kazakhstan region, 149 – in Aktobe region, 89 – in Zhambyl region, 81 – in Atyrau region, 56 – in Shymkent city, 40 – in Kyzylorda region, 31 – in Mangistau region, and 17 – in Turkestan region.

    Since the start of the global pandemic Kazakhstan logged 1,266,128 COVID-19 cases.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!