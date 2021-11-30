COVID-19: New cases in Kazakhstan exceed 600

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 654 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, down 141 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, registered the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection again - 108. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 103 fresh daily infections. Pavlodar region has the third highest rate with 90 new COVID-19 cases.

85 people tested positive for COVID-19 in North Kazakhstan region, 68 – in Kostanay region, 63 – in Akmola region, 34 – in Almaty city, 30 – in East Kazakhstan region, 27 – in Almaty region, 9 – in West Kazakhstan region, 8 – in Aktobe region, 8 – in Zhambyl region, 6 – in Kyzylorda region, 5 – in Turkestan region, 4 – in Atyrau region, 3 – in Shymkent city, and 3 – in Mangistau region.

Since the start of the global pandemic Kazakhstan has reported a total of 971,541 COVID-19 cases.