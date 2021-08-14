COVID-19: New cases in Kazakhstan surpass 7,000 mark again

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 7,510 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city registered 1,519 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 1,084 fresh daily infections. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, slid to the third place with 998 new COVID-19 cases.

Shymkent city, Atyrau and Aktobe regions logged 565, 467 and 434 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, respectively.

350 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty region, 323 – in Pavlodar region, 279 – in Akmola region, 278 – in Kostanay region, 220 – in Kyzylorda region, 209 - Mangistau region, 192 – in East Kazakhstan region, 165 – in North Kazakhstan region, 153 - West Kazakhstan region, 149 – in Zhambyl region and 125 – in Turkestan region.

In total, 679,832 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.